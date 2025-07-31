Preparations underway for the St Francis Bay coastal protection scheme

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
July 31, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

St Francis Property Owners Association (SFPO), South Africa, has announced that preparations are underway for the Long Term Coastal Protection Scheme (LTCPS).

Photo courtesy of SFPO

The scheme will dredge sand from the Sand River Delta and other priority areas on The Kromme to various discharge points along the beachfront for beach nourishment, extending up to Main Beach.

According to the Association, this Thursday, 31 July, will see a delivery of dredging pipes alongside Ralph Road. The drop-off zone will be in the area between Lara Road and where Ralph Road slides away from the beach. This delivery will comprise 64 pipes of 15m in length.

The final dredging pipeline will comprise pipes ranging in length from 15 to 90m. Due to their length, the pipeline will be assembled onsite.

This process begins with the delivery of the pipe, and then the subsequent welding will take place over the following 6 weeks. The third phase will involve moving, placing and joining the pipe in its final location.

The dredging process is estimated to commence three months from the initial placement of the piping. Miller Engineered Solutions is the appointed contractor for the dredging.

Long Term Coastal Protection Scheme (LTCPS)

The LTCPS is an integrated coastal engineering project that will see the phased construction of several strategically placed rock groynes along the shoreline between the Kromme River mouth and Main Beach.

Complementing this will be a comprehensive beach nourishment program involving the dredging and pumping of sand from the Kromme River as well as the transport of sand from the Sand River delta by truck to replenish the eroded beachfront.

This dual approach, groyne construction combined with sand nourishment, aims to restore the beaches, ensure long-term coastal stability, and provide enhanced recreational and economic opportunities for the local community.

