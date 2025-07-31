Time for the annual dredging campaign at Tallebudgera Creek

Back to overview
Dredging
July 31, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Gold Coast, QLD, is continuing its long-term commitment to protect the local beaches with the annual dredging beginning at Tallebudgera Creek this week.

Photo courtesy of Mayor Tom Tate

This dredging is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to combat beach erosion and protect community infrastructure by pumping approximately 30,000 cubic meters of sand onto Burleigh Heads Beach.

The annual $1 million erosion busting dredging project at Tallebudgera Creek will ensure the surrounding beaches continue to flourish.

Once the dredged sand is pumped around Burleigh Headland and Burleigh Beach, natural processes allow the sand to travel north and nourish other beaches along the coastline.

Later in the year, dredging works will move to Currumbin Creek where another approximately 30,000 cubic meters of sand will be pumped onto the southern sections of Palm Beach.

Tallebudgera and Currumbin Creeks are dredged every year during the winter and spring seasons for the purpose of providing sand nourishment to nearby beaches.

The dredging works form part of a larger coastal management program along the city’s 52km coastline from Coolangatta to South Stradbroke Island.

