Donjon Marine to dredge Newark Bay this autumn

August 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District has awarded a $53.6 million contract to Donjon Marine for maintenance dredging works in Newark Bay, New Jersey.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Work will be performed in some parts of the Newark Bay with an estimated completion date of January 25, 2026.

The project will maintain the navigation channels of the Bay, ensuring they are safe and functional for commercial shipping and other maritime activities.

Maintenance dredging is vital for preventing shoaling, which can lead to navigational hazards and interruptions in shipping activities.

The Newark Bay Federal Navigation project will help sustain the economic vitality of the region, which relies heavily on maritime commerce.

