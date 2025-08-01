Back to overview
Dragflow introduces new electric dredge pump the EL30

Dredging
August 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dragflow has just announced the newest addition to their range of electric submersible pumps — the EL30.

Photo courtesy of Dragflow

This new model was developed in direct response to the market’s need for a pump that can maximize flow rate and head, delivering superior performance in a wide range of applications.

Built with heavy-duty components, the EL30 is engineered to last over time, even in the most demanding applications.

Increased thickness of components, an impeller with a closed geometry, and the possibility of greasing lower bearings and lower lip seals to increase their lifespan.

Technical Specifications:

  • Max capacity: 300m3/h | 1300 USGPM
  • Max head: 35m | 115 ft
  • Brake Power [kW|HP] 30 | 40.4
  • Discharge (Hose adaptor) [mm|in]    | 100 | 4’’
  • Solid handling [mm|in]    40 | 1.6” – 60 | 2.3

More Info

