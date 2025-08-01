Back to overview
Replenishment project to restore Douglas Shire beaches

Beach Nourishment
August 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Maritime Safety Queensland is kicking off beach replenishment works across the Port Douglas shire region, an important project to help restore beaches in the area.

Photo courtesy of MSQ

From early August to late September 2025, around 45,000m³ of sand will be reused from the Killaloe dredge facility to top up local beaches, including Rocky Point, Newell Beach, Helmet Creek, and Oak Beach.

This sand was extracted from the Port Douglas boat harbour entrance during earlier dredging works and will now be recycled to help renourish beaches.

This important project helps improve beach resilience after recent storms and gets the coastline ready for the season ahead.

