Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Brunswick Inner Harbor dredging project on the way

Brunswick Inner Harbor dredging project on the way

Project & Tenders
August 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for a contractor to perform the Brunswick Inner Harbor dredging project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The work is located in Brunswick Harbor Georgia and includes removal of up to 835 thousand cubic yards of dredge material from the inner harbor.

This contract is traditionally performed with a hydraulic cutterhead dredge in late summer or fall, and the duration is expected to be 120 days from notice to proceed.

The dredging of the inner harbor primarily takes place in the East River (station 0+000 to 12+000) which includes the East River Turning Basin and the Transition Areas leading up to the turning basin and immediately upriver of the basin.

The South Brunswick River (station 0+000 to 7+000) is the other area that generally requires dredging and is primarily dredged when shoaling become problematic to navigation but is constantly monitored monthly.

The maintenance material removed from the Brunswick Inner Harbor will be placed in the Andrews Island Dredged Material Containment Area located adjacent to both the East River and the South Brunswick River.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles