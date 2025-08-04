Back to overview
Dredging works starting soon on Bribie Island

Dredging
August 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Government of Queensland is fast-tracking the rapid deployment of the $20 million emergency packed to implement immediate and urgent works focused on restoring the impacts of erosion and breakthrough events on Bribie Island.

Photo courtesy of Damen

The works will restore Bribie Island’s northern tip and protect the Pumicestone Passage foreshore, which includes closing the southern breakthroughs, buffering the island and dredging a temporary channel link to the northern Passage.

This will improve water quality and marine navigation safety in the Passage ahead of the annual severe weather season.

The Office of the Coordinator General has confirmed Sunshine Coast-based firm Hall Contracting Pty Ltd and RN Dredging Pty Ltd, the Australian subsidiary of global Danish dredger Rohde Nielsen A/S, are the preferred tenderers to enter into Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) contracts to complete the detailed design, schedule, methodology development and management plans.

According to the Office, the successful dredging contractor is expected to be appointed by early August 2025, with the emergency works to begin soon after.

