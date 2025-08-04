Redland City Council: Placing revetment rock along Bass Street Foreshore

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
August 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Revetment rock is being installed along the Bass Street Foreshore in Victoria Point to help manage ongoing coastal erosion, Redland City Council said.

photo courtesy of Redland City Council

According to the council, these large rocks are placed strategically to absorb wave energy, which slows erosion and helps protect nearby land and infrastructure.

This is just one of several shoreline protection upgrades happening across Redlands Coast to build resilience in erosion-prone areas.

The natural processes shaping coastlines are very dynamic with changes to coast environments constantly occurring through the influence of tides, waves, floods, storms and cyclones, as well as changes in sea level, the council said.

Also, they said that the focus of their shoreline erosion mitigation actions is on areas where there is a threat to public land and assets and in areas in which there is a community interest and benefit. 

