APCL A&P Tyne completes repair job for UKD Marlin

Dredging
August 5, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

APCL A&P Tyne recently completed a successful pipe fabrication and installation project onboard UKD Marlin, a trailing suction hopper dredger operated by UK Dredging.

Photo courtesy of APCL A&P Group

Designed to work in both open sea and estuarial environments, the UKD Marlin is also capable of operating in confined locations such as enclosed docks.

The dredger returned to APCL’s Tyne facility this month with a section of its jet line pipe removed due to wear. The fabrication team was tasked with manufacturing a new pipe spool tailored to the vessel’s specifications.

The vessel then returned to APCL A&P Tyne for installation. The team successfully fitted the newly fabricated jet line pipe spool. The project was completed on schedule allowing the vessel to return to operations.

