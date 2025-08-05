GLDD’s new dredger Amelia Island arrives within the next few weeks

Back to overview
Dredging
August 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

photo courtesy of Conrad Shipyard

In the statement, GLDD said that their newbuild program is coming towards completion with its newest hopper dredge, the Amelia Island, expected to be delivered within the next few weeks and plans to immediately go to work when she leaves the shipyard.

The Amelia Island and her sister ship, the Galveston Island, which was delivered in early 2024, will primarily work on projects aimed at the redevelopment and enhancement of our shorelines, which are consistently impacted by severe weather.

Commenting the results, Lasse Petterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Great Lakes delivered a solid second quarter, driven by strong project execution and high equipment utilization. We ended the quarter with revenue of $193.8 million, net income of $9.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $28.0 million, despite four dredges undergoing their regulatory drydocking.”

“Our substantial dredging backlog stood at approximately $1.0 billion as of the end of the second quarter, with an additional $215.4 million in low bids and options pending award, providing expected revenue visibility for the remainder of 2025 and well into 2026. Capital and coastal protection projects account for 93% of our dredging backlog, which typically yield higher margins.”

“Dredging activity for private clients in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector remains strong. In the second quarter, we received notice to proceed for dredging operations on the Woodside Louisiana LNG project. This project has been added to our Q2 2025 backlog, along with two additional options currently included in our Q2 2025 options pending award. Dredging for this project is scheduled to begin in early 2026.”

“Our current backlog also includes two additional major LNG projects awarded in 2023: the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 Project and the Brownsville Ship Channel Project, part of NextDecade Corporation’s Rio Grande LNG initiative, the latter marking the largest project in our Company’s history.”

Dredging operations for both projects began in Q3 2024 and are actively ongoing.

