Te Awanga Ecoreef coastal protection project completes (VIDEO)

Coastal Erosion
August 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Hastings District Council (HDC) has just released a very interesting video about the Te Awanga Ecoreef coastal protection project.

photo courtesy of HDC

HDC said that this new, innovative coastal protection system in the area is now complete.

More info in the video:

