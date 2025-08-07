Whanganui Port: Wharf Street boat ramp closes due to dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
August 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Whanganui Port will temporarily close the Wharf Street boat ramp for a period of approximately two weeks from mid-August through to 31 August. This is to allow essential dredging work to proceed at pace in the Whanganui Port basin.

photo courtesy of whanganuiport.co.nz

Weather and conditions permitting, dredging will take place seven days a week, during daylight hours. The ramp will be closed for the duration to ensure public safety and allow uninterrupted access and movement for the Kawatiri, a trailer suction hopper dredge,” the Port officials said.

At 55 metres long, and with an additional cutter suction pump mounted at the bow for maximum flexibility, the Kawatiri brings new dredging capability to the awa.

The Kawatiri is expected to arrive on site around August 10, and following a short set-up period, it will work alongside the Murphy Civil cutter suction dredge to speed up the works.

Geoff Evans, Whanganui Port General Manager, said that the closure is necessary to complete widening of the port channel, prior to the cessation of all dredging works during the whitebait season which runs from September 1, through to the end of October.

We understand that this may cause some inconvenience for regular ramp users, and we appreciate their patience. This phase of dredging is critical to support current operations and to prepare for a more resilient future port,” he said.

The dredged sediment will be disposed of at the current discharge site adjacent to the Te Anau wreck in the river wall.

