Photo of the day: Dredge Yard CSD250 in Greenland

August 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard’s Cutter Suction Dredger 250 is currently very busy working in the challenging environment of Greenland.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

Designed for versatility and efficiency, the CSD250 is well-suited for remote and harsh conditions, delivering reliable dredging performance,” the company said.

The CSD250 is a compact, dismountable cutter suction dredger designed for maximum efficiency and ease of transport.

It features self-propelled hydraulic propulsion, ensuring easy movement and positioning in the dredging area.

The spud system provides stability during dredging operations, said Dredge Yard.

