Home Dredging Today Damen launches the second CSD650 in Azerbaijan

Damen launches the second CSD650 in Azerbaijan

Dredging
August 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Shipyards is launching the second cutter suction dredger (CSD650 series) in Azerbaijan.

photo courtesy of Damen

This is an example of ongoing economic cooperation between the two countries in the maritime and logistics sector,” the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan said.

“Cooperation in the maritime and logistics is an important pillar of the partnership between Azerbaijan and The Netherlands.”

The first dredger from the same series was built entirely in Azerbaijan, while the components for the second dredger were shipped from the Netherlands – assembled and commissioned at the Baku Shipyard LLC.

The CSD650 measures over 61 meter in overall length, has a hull length of 49.30m, a beam of 10.50m and draft of 1.65m.

According to Damen, the newbuild will soon be performing various dredging jobs in harbors around the Caspian Sea.

