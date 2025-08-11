Back to overview
Hilton Head beach renourishment project kicks off in mid-August

August 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Marinex Construction has begun mobilizing equipment in preparation for the Hilton Head Island 2025 – 2026 beach renourishment project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Marinex updated the new start date due to adverse weather and marine conditions affecting the transfer of materials and equipment from a site off the Florida Atlantic coast.

According to the Town, active beach renourishment construction is anticipated to start during the week of September 2, 2025, and be completed by the week of September 15, 2025, at Fish Haul.

Despite the temporary delay, survey and pre-construction activities are ongoing, and the project team remains on track to complete the renourishment work in accordance with the contract schedule windows.

“As with any project of this magnitude, we anticipate that changes may arise due to various factors. We encourage the public to stay connected with us through social media and our website for any updates regarding the beach renourishment project,” said Jeff Netzinger, Director of Engineering and Public Projects for the Town.

Overall, the $47.5 million project will occur in three phases, with an anticipated completion date of May 2026.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Phase I

Weeks of August 13 to September 12, 2025 – Fish Haul Beach and surrounding area

Weeks of September 18 to October 15, 2025 – Pine Island

Weeks of October 20 to December 17, 2025 – Port Royal (The Heel)

  • Phase II

Weeks of December 17 to March 15 – Central Island, including beach areas along Palmetto Dunes

Weeks of March 15 to May 27 – South Island and South Beach areas

  • Phase III

Pine Island Breakwater Structures (Schedule to be determined)

