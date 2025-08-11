NIA completes Abra River dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
August 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) conducted dredging along the Abra River recently to divert more irrigation water to the intake of the Abra River Irrigation System (ARIS) in barangay Bumagcat in Tayum.

photo by A. Taluban

Dredging was necessary because the river portion near the ARIS intake was heavily silted due to the continuous rains in previous weeks, NIA said.

This wet cropping season, ARIS irrigates a total of 2,379 hectares in the towns of Tayum and Bangued, of which 297 hectares are under reproductive stage and 2,082 hectares are under vegetative.

Harvest within the ARIS is expected to start second week of October, NIA concluded.

