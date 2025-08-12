Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: MTCC wins Thulhaadhoo Airport land reclamation deal

BREAKING NEWS: MTCC wins Thulhaadhoo Airport land reclamation deal

Land Reclamation
August 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has won a land reclamation contract for the planned Thulhaadhoo Airport.

photo courtesy of MTCC

The contract, valued at MVR 570 million ($37 million), was signed between the Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure and MTCC yesterday.

According to MTCC, the project includes land reclamation and shore protection works for the new airport.

This capital development program will create 55.4 hectares of new land, with the construction of 2.804 meters of rock revetment and 1.677 meters of geo-bag revetment.

Also, the airport will feature a runway measuring 1.800 meters in length and 30 meters in width, compliant with Code 3C standards.

The project is expected to be completed within 660 days.

