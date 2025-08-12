Dredging about to begin at Geraldton’s Fishing Boat Harbor

Back to overview
August 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mid West Ports Authority (MWPA) will later this month begin a routine maintenance dredging project at Geraldton’s Fishing Boat Harbor (FBH) to remove naturally accumulated sediment.

Photo courtesy of MWPA

Dredging is essential to ensure safe vessel access and to support the continued operation of this important marine hub.

As part of upcoming maintenance dredging at Geraldton’s Fishing Boat Harbor, the reclaim exterior road (highlighted in the picture) will be closed from 18–24 August to allow safe installation of dredging pipes.

This closure is essential to support a routine dredging project starting later in August, which will remove naturally accumulated sediment and maintain safe vessel access for commercial, recreational, and tourism operations.

As part of the project, MWPA will temporarily store dredged sand on Pages Beach. Dredged sand will be transported by road in stages to nourish designated beaches and provide coastal protection.

Transport routes and schedules will be carefully managed to minimise any disruption to the community. Access to a section of Pages Beach will be limited during the project to ensure community safety.

