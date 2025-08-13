CPRA, LDWF host meeting on White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area Master Plan

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
August 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will host a public information meeting on August 19 to discuss the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WLWCA) Master Plan.

The WLWCA, located in Vermilion Parish, covers approximately 72,000 acres, of which 75 percent is freshwater marsh managed by LDWF. The remaining 19,000 acres include leased lands of over 10,000 agricultural acres and smaller areas of woods, levees, access channels, and campsites.

This master plan, a joint effort by LDWF and CPRA, was initiated by Governor Landry’s administration to establish a long-term vision for the area.

Also, the plan will identify necessary actions to advance management goals, set priorities, develop implementation costs, and explore options for revenue generation to make the property self-sustainable.

The meeting will take place at Gueydan Civic Center, 901 Wilkinson St. Gueydan, LA 70542.

