Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Kenmare VIDEO: Beach landing of new Royal IHC high-capacity dredgers

Kenmare VIDEO: Beach landing of new Royal IHC high-capacity dredgers

Dredging
August 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Kenmare’s two new high-capacity dredgers for the Wet Concentrator Plant (WCP) A upgrade project have been landed safely on the beach near Moma Mine.

photo courtesy of Kenmare

The dredgers travelled by sea to Mozambique and were then floated on a barge to a purpose-built beach landing area.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

The new electric Cutter Suction Dredges – each measuring 62 meters in length and weighing nearly 1,000 tons – started their journey from Royal IHC yard in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands, in early June.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles