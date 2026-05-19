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Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul’s TSHD Filippo Brunelleschi busy on Gaadhiffushi project

Jan De Nul’s TSHD Filippo Brunelleschi busy on Gaadhiffushi project

Dredging
May 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, said that the physical work on the Gaadhiffushi land reclamation project has started after a two-year delay, despite initial pledges to begin the project in 2024.

photo courtesy of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu X

This capital project is being conducted with one of the world’s largest trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) – Jan De Nul’s Filippo Brunelleschi. 

In a post shared on social media platform X, the President said that 11 hectares of land will be reclaimed under the Gaadhiffushi land reclamation project.

Dr. Muizzu further noted that the project is expected to be completed within 10 days, with a total investment of MVR 110.5 million ($7.1 million).

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