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Home Dredging Today Construction start dates announced for Avon and Buxton beach works

Construction start dates announced for Avon and Buxton beach works

Beach Nourishment
May 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dare County said that their contractor, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, will begin mobilizing equipment for the beach nourishment works in Avon this week.

photo courtesy of GLDD

Pumping/sand placement is expected to begin May 24-26, 2026, depending on weather, according to the County.

Great Lakes estimates that it will take approximately 2 weeks to place approximately 375,000 cubic yards of material on the beach in Avon (weather dependent). The exact location where they will begin in Avon has not yet been determined by the contractor. The parking lot at Ramp 38, the staging area for the Avon project, will be closed until July 15, 2026 or completion of the project, whichever comes first,” Dare County said.

“Great Lakes then expects it to take approximately one week to demobilize all of their equipment and begin moving it to Buxton.”

The contractor will begin beach nourishment in Buxton in mid-June 2026, placing 2 million cubic yards of sand onto the beach over a period of approximately 95 days, depending on weather.

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