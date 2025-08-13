Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Van Oord’s dredger Vox Ariane completes first Bio-LNG fuel bunkering

Van Oord’s dredger Vox Ariane completes first Bio-LNG fuel bunkering

Vessels
August 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Ariane has completed its first bunkering of bio-LNG on the Elbe in Germany.

Photo courtesy of Van Oord

This milestone marks an important step towards Van Oord’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions. As the first marine contractor to have its climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the company is actively investing in decarbonization solutions.

“The successful bunkering of Bio-LNG by Vox Ariane is a significant milestone in our journey towards net-zero emissions. With our climate targets approved by the SBTi, we are leading the way in adopting more sustainable fuels and technologies,” said Martin Smouter, Director Dredging & Infra at Van Oord.

Transitioning to alternative fuels such as Bio-LNG for its fleet is a key part of this strategy. Bio-LNG is produced from sustainable biobased feedstocks, including municipal organic waste and agricultural residues.

By adopting Bio-LNG, Van Oord not only aims to reduce CO₂ emissions but also to stimulate the development and wider availability of sustainable biofuels.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles