Willapa Harbor maintenance dredging project on display

Dredging
August 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District is hosting a Virtual Industry Day in late August to provide additional information and gain feedback from industry on the upcoming Willapa Harbor Maintenance Dredging project in Washington.

Photo courtesy of Andre Hampton/USACE

The Corps is seeking qualified, experienced sources capable of performing the maintenance dredging of the Bay Center, Nahcotta, and Tokeland Federal Navigation Channels to their authorized depths.

According to USACE, up to 180,000 cubic yards of material is expected to be dredged across the three features via mechanical clamshell dredging.

The minimum required dredging depth varies from -10 ft (Bay Center and Nahcotta) to -15 ft (Tokeland), MLLW, +2 ft overdepth at each location.

In addition, dredging approximately 10,000 CY to a minimum depth of -9 ft MLLW (+1 ft overdepth) may be required in the Bay Center/Palix River Access Lane to ensure sufficient water depths for the dredge, scow, and tugboats to transit between Bay Center and the disposal sites.

The VIRTUAL Industry Day Event will take place on 27 August 2025 at 11:00 AM PDT via Microsoft Teams.

