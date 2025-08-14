Back to overview
Home Dredging Today

Denbighshire Council: Reimagined and revamped Rhyl Prom reopens

Coastal Erosion
August 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After closing for renovation as part of the vital Sea Defense work on the Central Rhyl Coastal Defense Scheme, the prom in Rhyl is set to reopen to the public tomorrow.

photo courtesy of Denbighshire County Council

Recent work undertaken on the prom has seen pre-cast concrete steps installed and the ground level raised to provide flood protection. Drainage, surfacing, and pavement have also been installed.

Councilor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation said: “We are delighted to announce that the prom in Rhyl will reopen to the public on August 15th. After being raised as part of the Sea Defense Work, the revamped and reimagined iconic promenade will once more be open for the public to enjoy.”

The work undertaken as part of the Sea Defense project has been vital and necessary to protect the coastline, homes and businesses from flooding and increasingly frequent adverse weather events.

Also, the prom has been raised significantly, and new flood protection measures have been implemented. 

The work on the Central Rhyl Coastal Defense Scheme is an important step in terms of the protection of the coastline, along with the Central Prestatyn Coastal Defense Scheme, which was completed and officially opened recently.

This work is part of the larger regeneration plans for Rhyl.

