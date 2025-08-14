Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging underway at the Myall River’s Eastern Channel

Dredging underway at the Myall River’s Eastern Channel

Dredging
August 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dredging works continue across key channels to improve navigation and water flow in the Myall River system.

Photo courtesy of Kate Washington MP

Myall River dredging project includes removal of 100,000m³ of sand from key waterways in the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens area, including the Lower Myall River, Corrie Channel, and Eastern Channel.

So far, crews have completed works on the Myall River Channel and the Corrie River Channel. Works on the Eastern Channel are now underway.

The removed sand is being stockpiled at the end of the Winda Woppa peninsula and will later be used to replenish Jimmys Beach after erosion events.

The dredging work, carried out by contractor Dredging Solutions, is expected to finish by late October, weather permitting.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles