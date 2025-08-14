MTCC nabs Hithaadhoo land reclamation contract

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
August 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has won a contract for land reclamation works in B. Hithaadhoo, valued at MVR 137 million ($8.9 million).

photo courtesy of MTCC

The agreement was signed yesterday, during President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to Baa Atoll.

MTCC Managing Director, Ahmed Saudy, signed the contract on behalf of the company, and Minister Dr. Abdulla Muththallib put his signature for the Infrastructure Ministry.

Under the project, MTCC will reclaim 15 hectares of land and construct 691 meters of revetment around the reclaimed area.

The work is scheduled to be completed within 450 days, MTCC said.

