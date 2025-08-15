Muskegon Harbor dredging about to begin

Back to overview
August 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Muskegon officials anticipate Muskegon Harbor dredging could begin as early as today August 15, 2025.

Photo courtesy of The King Company

According to the city, King Company – working on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will soon begin dredging the Muskegon Harbor entrance. The work is expected to continue through mid-September, depending on weather conditions.

Dredging is a routine operation that helps maintain safe navigation for vessels entering and exiting the harbor. This year’s project includes a change in the placement of dredged materials (spoils).

Unlike recent years where spoils were deposited on the beach, this year they will be placed underwater, approximately a couple hundred feet off the shoreline, in front of the new restroom building at Pere Marquette and extending south toward the curve.

The material will be discharged in water depths ranging from 4 to 12 feet, allowing natural wave action to redistribute it along the shoreline over time.

The Army Corps has also indicated that similar dredging work may take place again next year, potentially extending further into the channel toward Muskegon Lake, with details to be confirmed in early 2026.

