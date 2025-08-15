Back to overview
Dredger Trud R replenishing the Gold Coast (PHOTO)

Beach Nourishment
August 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Gold Coast has engaged Rohde Nielsen to undertake emergency nearshore beach nourishment through offshore dredging and subsequential placement along vulnerable sections of the coast.

Photo courtesy of Cr. Darren Taylor

The city is using hopper dredger Trud-R to place sand across the beaches of Surfers Paradise and Main Beach over the coming months.

The dredger will use rainbowing and bottom dumping of sand to bring offshore sand close to the shoreline, allowing the waves to push this sand onto the beaches.

When the waves are very low, the dredger can get right to the shoreline and build up the beach directly.

