Quillayute River dredging about to begin

August 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maintenance dredging of the Quillayute River’s inner and outer navigation channels, situated on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington, will begin September 1, USACE said.

photo courtesy of army.mil

Dredging operations, which will run continuously, 24/7 and are scheduled to conclude no later than February 28, 2026.

To maintain authorized depths in the navigation channels and boat basin access lanes, dredging operations will remove approximately 65,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment, and place them at two designated sites:

  • Site A (First Beach),
  • Site B (Rialto Spit).

According to USACE, “the federal channel will remain open for waterway users during dredging operations, but users are advised to slow down and pay attention to rig marking, be cautious, and maintain a safe distance from all dredging equipment.”

