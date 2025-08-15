Back to overview
TSHD Kawatiri arrives at Whanganui Port

TSHD Kawatiri arrives at Whanganui Port

Dredging
August 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Whanganui Port said that the trailer suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Kawatiri arrived yesterday, all the way from the West Coast, on loan from Buller District Council.

photo courtesy of Whanganui Port

Dredging work along Wharf 1 is set to begin today.

From Monday, the Wharf Street boat ramp will be closed temporarily to allow for the dredging operations in the Whanganui Port basin,” the Port said.

“At 55 meters long, and with an additional cutter suction pump mounted at the bow for maximum flexibility, the Kawatiri brings new dredging capability to our awa.”

Geoff Evans, Whanganui Port General Manager, said that the closure is necessary to complete widening of the port channel, prior to the cessation of all dredging works during the whitebait season which runs from September 1, through to the end of October.

The TSHD will work alongside the Murphy Civil cutter suction dredger to speed up the works.

