The largest project in the history of Klaipeda Port on the way

August 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Step by step, Klaipėda Port is preparing for one of the largest projects in its history – the development of the port’s southern part.

photo courtesy of portofklaipeda.lt

Technical designers have already started work and are now developing specific engineering solutions covering an area of 100 hectares. The construction permit is expected to be obtained by the end of this year.

Also, the Port of Klaipėda has officially invited qualified international and local port terminal operators, industrial developers, and investors to submit expressions of interest.

The southern development project is a major step forward for Klaipėda Port – and an important move for Lithuania as a whole. Every decision made in this area brings new jobs, more financial returns for the state, and growing interest from investors,” said Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

“Preparing the technical design is a key and demanding stage. Developing the technical design is a critical and demanding phase. Both the designers and we – the Port Authority, as project leaders – must assess the current situation, propose integrated engineering solutions, and align the interests of multiple stakeholders. We are fully prepared to take on this challenge.”

The designers responsible for the southern part of the port have been assigned specific tasks as part of the technical design phase.

According to the Port, these include an entrance channel of no less than 200 meters in width, a turning circle for vessels, a quay of at least 1,300 meters in length, the installation of a new underground power cable line, solutions within the gas pipeline protection zone, and the design of engineering utility ducts necessary for the container terminal – including those required for shore power supply and more.

The technical designers aim to complete the design process and obtain the construction permit by the end of this year.

In parallel with this stage, The Port of Klaipėda has officially announced a request for expressions of interest (EOI) in the Klaipėda southport development project. The announcement has reached both local and international port terminal operators, industrial developers, and investors to submit expressions of interest.

