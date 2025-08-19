Lions Weir dredging program in full swing

Back to overview
August 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Lions Weir dredging project is moving forward according to schedule, the Shire of Boddington said in the latest project update.

photo courtesy of Shire of Boddington

Apex Envirocare has initiated dredging along the Hotham River, with the extracted sediment pumped to the Laydown Area behind the Pool Centre.

To date, one Geotube has been deployed, accommodating around 300 cubic meters of sediment.

Dredging operations around the island near the weir are complete, with the dredge now progressing further upriver towards the kayak access ramp. Sediment volumes are expected to increase as dredging continues upstream.

While dredging works progress, the community is reminded to respect the exclusion zones marked with signage and flagging. These measures are in place for public safety, as this area is currently an active worksite,” the Shire of Boddington said.

The total volume of silt that will be dredged during the works is approximately 6,000 cubic meters.

