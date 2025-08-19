Sandy Hook Channel dredging project coming soon

Back to overview
August 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to award a contract next month for the maintenance dredging of the Sandy Hook Channel, New York Harbor.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The dredging project includes annual maintenance dredging of approximately 200,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel from the Sandy Hook Channel, with placement of the dredged material at Sea Bright Offshore Borrow Area, or at other designated stockpile site(s).

The 7.1 mile long Sandy Hook Channel has an authorized depth of -35 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) and is 800 feet wide, with widening at the junction with the Main Ship Channel and at the bend between the East Section and the Bayside Section.

Based on past dredging cycles, the proposed work will be most likely performed by utilizing a mechanical dredge with a clamshell bucket.

According to USACE, the entire channel will not be dredged; only areas where shoaling has reduced the depth of the channel will require dredging.

