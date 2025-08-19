Back to overview
Home Dredging Today SC Ports gets final federal reimbursement for harbor deepening

SC Ports gets final federal reimbursement for harbor deepening

Business development
August 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The final federal reimbursement for the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project has been disbursed to the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), a total of $21.28 million allocated by Congress in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District’s Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan.

photo courtesy of SCPA

This funding milestone concludes the $580 million deepening initiative, completed just a few years after Charleston Harbor became the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet.

According to the SCPA officials, the project strengthens SC Ports’ competitiveness by allowing the world’s largest container ships to call on the Port of Charleston at any time, removing tidal restrictions, improving efficiency, and attracting new shipping services and business investment.

Infrastructure projects like the Harbor Deepening Project are massive undertakings that require collaboration and teamwork with our state and federal leaders,” SCPA President and CEO, Barbara Melvin, said.

“We were able to get this project across the finish line and get reimbursed expeditiously, thanks to Sen. Graham’s leadership and over a decade of tenacious hard work. We are thankful for his support so SC Ports can continue to remain competitive in the thriving Southeast.”

This is great news for the Port of Charleston and the people of South Carolina. Success doesn’t just happen – you’ve got to roll up your sleeves and stay engaged – and that’s what we did,” Senator Lindsey Graham added.

The harbor deepening was funded through a partnership of state and federal resources.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles