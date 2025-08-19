Tender released for New Pass (FL) maintenance dredging

Back to overview
August 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is soliciting proposals for maintenance dredging services at New Pass federal navigation channel in Sarasota County, Florida.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The project includes dredging beach-compatible sand from the navigation channel and placing it on the Lido Key beach placement area, located approximately 0.5 to 2.5 miles south of New Pass.

Around 200,000 to 300,000 cubic yards of sand will be dredged from the New Pass and placed along the coastline. The project is estimated to begin in late 2025 and be completed in early 2026.

The Army Corps issued the solicitation on August 14, 2025, with proposals due by September 22, 2025.

