Preventing erosion at Flinders Parade in Scarborough

Coastal Erosion
August 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Moreton Bay (QLD), being supported by the Federal Government, recently kicked off work on a cliff stabilization project at Flinders Parade in Scarborough.

Photo courtesy of the City of Moreton Bay

The works, which will enhance cliff stability and prevent erosion, are taking place along the foreshore opposite 133 to 153 Flinders Parade.

There are currently two rock groynes at Drury Point and Serge Testa Place that extend into the sea. They protect the coast by preventing longshore drift.

These groynes play an important role in trapping sediment and reducing erosion caused by waves at the base of the cliff.

The project, which is nearing completion, extended the existing rock groyne at Drury Point by approximately 50 meters and has deposited about 10,000 cubic meters of sand between the groynes for beach nourishment.

The $1.5 million cliff stabilization scheme will help slow erosion and reduce beach maintenance.

