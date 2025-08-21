Additional dredging underway at Whanganui Port, TSHD Kawatiri in position

Back to overview
Dredging
August 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Whanganui Port has just released the latest update on its ongoing dredging program.

photo courtesy of Whanganui Port

After a short weather delay, the trailer suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Kawatiri is in position and operating, with around 120 meters of floating pipeline installed and directed to the discharge site.

This also means that the Wharf Street boat ramp is now closed until August 31, the Port said.

Recreational access to the awa remains open via the Pūtiki boat ramp and the emergency access for Coastguard Whanganui is being maintained throughout,” according to their official statement.

photo courtesy of Whanganui Port

The TSHD will work alongside the Murphy Civil cutter suction dredger to speed up the works.

“At 55 meters long, and with an additional cutter suction pump mounted at the bow for maximum flexibility, the Kawatiri brings new dredging capability to our awa,” the Port concluded.

