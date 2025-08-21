Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Arutanga Harbor development project in full swing

Arutanga Harbor development project in full swing

Port Development
August 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Cook Islands Investment Corporation (CIIC) has shared the latest update on the Arutanga Harbor development project.

Photo courtesy of CIIC

Arutanga Harbor is Aitutaki’s vital lifeline to the supply of food, fuel and other necessities that are delivered by sea.

With the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year, and phase 1 of the development project – widening and deepening the channel completed earlier this year, construction is now underway on the new concrete hardstand at Arutanga Harbor, with works being delivered by Landholdings Ltd.

Driven by CIIC, the Cook Islands Ports Authority (CIPA) and the Aitutaki Island Government, the central aim of the Arutanga Harbor project is to improve the safety and usability of the harbor and port.

Construction is being staged in three parts to minimise disruption to daily port operations, particularly on busy boat-days. Stage 1 will deliver a usable section of the hardstand, allowing port operations to safely shift while Stages 2 and 3 will follow shortly after.

The full hardstand contract works are scheduled for completion by the end of December 2025, delivering improved functionality and resilience for maritime services.

Other works happening in and around the port include construction of a new jetty on the foreshore of the Fishing Club for small crafts and cruise ship tenders; deepening of the basin to 4.5 meters, drainage and beautification works.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles