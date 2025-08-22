Addressing coastal erosion in Lancelin

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
August 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Shire of Gingin (WA) announced today the start of sand renourishment works at the North End Caravan Park in Lancelin.

Photo courtesy of Transport WA

The northern foreshore has experienced significant accelerated erosion in recent years, with approximately 25–30 meters of dune and vegetation lost since 2019.

Notably, around 15-18m has been eroded since February 11, 2025, alone and on one occasion measurements recorded 1m of dune lost in one night.

This erosion has occurred at an alarming rate than previously forecasted, highlighting an urgent need for responsive coastal protection works.

This beachfill work forms Stage 1 of the sand renourishment and dune rehabilitation works designed by the Shire’s Coastal Engineer.

“The point where the works are commencing are close to breach and inundation as such the works have been split to action this aspect of the works sooner than the remaining larger dune works,” the Shire said in an update.

The Shire is also working with the Coastal Engineer to plan stabilization works in front of the Lancelin Sands Hotel prior to the major sand renourishment project being commenced, recognizing the significant tidal movements expected next week.

