Dredging starting in Port Geographe Marina

August 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Once again, the Department of Transport WA will perform annual maintenance dredging works at the Port Geographe Marina.

Photo courtesy of Damen

Maintenance dredging at the entrance to the Port Geographe is set to commence in August 2025 and will proceed until approximately February 2026.

“Dredging will occur Monday to Saturday between the hours of 0700 and 1900. Sunday works will occur up until the 14th December between the hours of 0900 and 1700,” Transport WA said in the notice.

Similar to last year, the works will be carried out by the cutter suction dredge “Cooper II”, equipped with floating pipelines & submerged pipelines to a length of 1.2km.

