USACE dredging the head of Lake Pepin in the Goose Bay Cut

Dredging
August 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Maintenance dredging campaign is set to begin today, August 22, at the head of Lake Pepin in the Goose Bay Cut (River Miles 785.9–786.5).

Photo courtesy of USACE

The mechanical dredging will remove an estimated 34,750 cubic yards plus 2,602 yd3 access dredging over the course of 19 days (September 10th) to improve navigation where the channel is restricted and shoaling is occurring.

According to the Army Corps, material will be placed at the Red Wing Commercial Harbor, a historically used upland placement site owned by the City of Red Wing.

This routine work helps keep the Mississippi River safe and open for everyone, maintaining the channel width of 300 feet and depth of 11 feet.

