Leask Marine finishes 2025 dredging season at Fair Isle and Grutness

Dredging
August 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Leask Marine has successfully completed the 2025 dredging season at Fair Isle and Grutness, supporting BAM Nuttall and Shetland Islands Council’s Fair Isle Ferry Replacement Project.

Photo courtesy of Leask Marine

The scope of works involved pre-construction dredging of Fair Isle Harbor, where Leask team utilized a flattop barge and a long-arm excavator to remove sand, overburden, and bedrock to reach the required charted depths.

The spoil was removed using a split hopper barge and transported to the designated disposal ground.

Following the completion of works at Fair Isle, the team mobilized all resources to the Grutness Ferry Terminal on Shetland.

There, Leask team commissioned to carry out further pre-construction dredging in preparation for upcoming harbor facility upgrades.

