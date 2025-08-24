Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Cashman wins $18.3 million Staten Island dredging contract

Cashman wins $18.3 million Staten Island dredging contract

Dredging
August 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting from Quincy, Massachusetts, has won an $18.3 million firm-fixed price contract for maintenance dredging of the New York and New Jersey Harbor.

photo courtesy of cashmandredging.com

Bids were solicited via the internet with five received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Staten Island, New York, with an estimated completion date of September 15, 2025.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,296,710 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, is the contracting activity.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles