Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Auckland Port gets OK for Bledisloe North, Fergusson North wharf developments

Auckland Port gets OK for Bledisloe North, Fergusson North wharf developments

Business development
August 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Auckland said that full consent has been granted for the Bledisloe North and Fergusson North wharf developments. This approval marks the completion of the fast-track consent process and clears the way for construction to begin, the Port said.

photo courtesy of poal.co.nz

Port of Auckland has started site preparation works and will look to commence pre-construction works for Bledisloe North wharf in September, with Fergusson North wharf to follow,” according to their official statement.

HEB Construction has been appointed as the delivery partner for the Bledisloe North wharf.

Fast track isn’t a shortcut, but a streamlined process – and we’re thrilled to be the first to have reached this milestone with full consent granted. This enables us to move forward with confidence and begin construction on critical infrastructure that will support Auckland’s growth for decades to come,” said Andrew Clark, CFO of Port of Auckland.

This upgrade is set to make the port big ship capable, enabling it to handler larger container and cruise vessels, improve efficiency and reinforce Auckland’s role as a key international gateway, the officials concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles