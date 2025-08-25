Busselton develops Coastal Erosion Strategy for Marybrook–Siesta

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
August 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Busselton, WA, has developed a draft Coastal Erosion Strategy for the Marybrook–Siesta Park coastline.

photo courtesy of busselton.wa.gov

The Strategy outlines a long-term approach to managing erosion and protecting coastal assets, with a preferred option of installing a rock groyne system supported by targeted beach nourishment.

The draft Strategy includes:

  • A concept plan for eight rock groynes between Lot 66 Caves Road and the Siesta Park Holiday Resort boundary,
  • A staged implementation plan, prioritizing high-risk eastern areas,
  • A long-term monitoring and maintenance plan.

Consultation closed on August 22, and the officers will now review feedback and prepare a final draft strategy for Council to consider.

