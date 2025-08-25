Back to overview
CPRA, USACE ink deal for Mississippi River Gulf Outlet Ecosystem Restoration

CPRA, USACE ink deal for Mississippi River Gulf Outlet Ecosystem Restoration

Coastal Erosion
August 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Gordon Dove, Chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), and Col. Scotty Autin, 66th Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, have signed a formal agreement to initiate the design phase of the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet (MRGO) Ecosystem Restoration Project.

photo courtesy of USACE

This agreement marks a major step forward in restoring areas that have suffered from erosion, saltwater intrusion, and storm damage tied to the MRGO for far too long,” said Dove. “We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Corps and the federal commitment to fully fund this work.”

Congress first authorized the MRGO Ecosystem Restoration Project in the Water Resources Development Act of 2007, which directed USACE to restore habitat and repair ecological damage.

Since then, the USACE has published the MRGO Ecosystem Restoration Feasibility Report, which identifies Tier 1 restoration features.

The report highlights Tier 1 restoration features, including approximately 41 miles of shoreline protection, 14 miles of foreshore protection and repairs, large-scale marsh restoration and nourishment, repairs to about two miles of existing retention dikes, and the development of new recreation facilities.

According to the agreement, USACE will manage the design phase in close coordination with CPRA.

Once complete, construction will begin on large-scale restoration projects that are expected to improve coastal resilience, enhance fisheries, and restore critical habitat across the MRGO ecosystem.

