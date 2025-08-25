Back to overview
Hilton Head beach renourishment project starting next week

Beach Nourishment
August 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Marinex Construction has begun mobilizing equipment in preparation for the Hilton Head Island 2025 – 2026 beach renourishment project.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Hilton Head Island

Marinex updated the new start date due to adverse weather and marine conditions affecting the transfer of materials and equipment from a site off the Florida Atlantic coast.

According to the Town, active beach renourishment construction is anticipated to start during the week of September 2, 2025, and be completed by the week of September 15, 2025, at Fish Haul.

The crews are hard at work installing the necessary pipelines for the upcoming renourishment. These pipes are crucial for transporting sand to the beach when construction kicks off.

The installation of these pipelines sets the stage for the next phase, where Marinex will be pumping sand onto the beach to restore and enhance its natural beauty.

“As with any project of this magnitude, we anticipate that changes may arise due to various factors. We encourage the public to stay connected with us through social media and our website for any updates regarding the beach renourishment project,” said Jeff Netzinger, Director of Engineering and Public Projects for the Town.

Overall, the $47.5 million project will occur in three phases, with an anticipated completion date of May 2026.

