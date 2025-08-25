Back to overview
Home Dredging Today J.E. McAmis wrapping up the 2025 Alaska summer tour

J.E. McAmis wrapping up the 2025 Alaska summer tour

Dredging
August 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

J.E. McAmis crews aboard the ABS Derrick Barge “Ellis Island” are wrapping up the 2025 Alaska dredging tour.

Photo courtesy of Darrell Jamieson/J.E. McAmis

Over the summer, the crews worked hard to improve navigation to the vital port facility that serves Alaska and the nation — the Unalaska (Dutch Harbor).

In total, over 170,000 cubic yards of sediment needed to be dredged to create a 600-by-600-foot channel with a depth of 58 feet at the entrance of the bay.

The $9.2 million dredging project will improve safety for mariners and strengthen the supply chain of the North Pacific and Bering Sea.

The project for the City of Unalaska, has been performed by J.E. McAmis’s second Peterson Cat 6020/6030 Hybrid machine equipped with a 95′ Pierce Pacific Manufacturing front.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles