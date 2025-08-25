Sutherland Shire secures $1.5 million in funding for key infrastructure projects

Back to overview
Dredging
August 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Sutherland Shire Council has secured $1.567 million in funding from the NSW Government’s Boating Infrastructure for Communities Grants Program to support the delivery of three key boating infrastructure projects.

Photo courtesy of Nick Huynh

The funding will support dredging works on the Woronora River to restore all-tide, year-round access to Gweneth Thomas Wharf for the community, Deepwater Estate residents, and emergency services.

Other projects supported by the grant include upgrades to Wallys Wharf in Dolans Bay and the renewal of Bundeena Wharf.

“This investment will help deliver safer, more accessible boating infrastructure across Sutherland Shire – supporting local families, recreational users, and emergency services alike,” said Acting Mayor, Councilor Laura Cowell. “With recent heavy rains highlighting the importance of reliable access to our waterways, these projects couldn’t come at a better time.”

Council’s contribution will focus on maintaining and enhancing local infrastructure and accessibility, while the NSW Government’s funding enables dredging and broader infrastructure improvements.

